Nicholas Doster’s New Book, "Don't Look, Ethel! Slices of Faith, Humor, Inspiration," is an Eclectic and Entertaining Read Filled with Humor and Southern Charm

Recent release “Don't Look, Ethel! Slices of Faith, Humor, Inspiration,” from Covenant Books author Nicholas Doster, is a collection of anecdotes from the colorful characters that enrich Doster’s life. The author compellingly reflects on life’s values and priorities through the eyes of his friends and mentors.