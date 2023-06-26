Nicholas Doster’s New Book, "Don't Look, Ethel! Slices of Faith, Humor, Inspiration," is an Eclectic and Entertaining Read Filled with Humor and Southern Charm
Recent release “Don't Look, Ethel! Slices of Faith, Humor, Inspiration,” from Covenant Books author Nicholas Doster, is a collection of anecdotes from the colorful characters that enrich Doster’s life. The author compellingly reflects on life’s values and priorities through the eyes of his friends and mentors.
St. Simons Island, GA, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas Doster, a self-proclaimed “uber middle child” with a gift for telling stories, has completed his new book, “Don't Look, Ethel! Slices of Faith, Humor, Inspiration”: a funny and engaging rumination on his life and lessons learned.
“If you would like quick doses of humor, inspiration, and wisdom, this book just may be what you are looking for,” writes Nicholas Doster. “Can you resist? What will your fate be if you do look? The choice is in your hands. Proceed at your own risk! Certainly, it could do no harm to take just one little peek...”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nicholas Doster’s new book offers the author’s unique perspective on life and tales of the people who shaped it. Filled with imagination and a hefty dose of Southern culture, Doster’s talent for storytelling is on full display. The philosophies of his small-town Georgia peers fill the pages of this uplifting read.
Growing up the “underachieving” middle child in an otherwise gifted family allowed Nicholas Doster to become an excellent sponge for stories. He collected tales from friends, mentors, and media that formed his worldview. Doster now gives readers an insightful and oftentimes humorous look inside his brain in his latest work.
Readers can purchase “Don't Look, Ethel! Slices of Faith, Humor, Inspiration” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
