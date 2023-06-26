Robert Dennis’s New Book, "From Foster Kid to Millionaire to Song Writer," is the True Account of How the Author Rose Above His Earliest Struggles to Find Success
Hermitage, TN, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Dennis, a veteran of the U.S. Army and successful vice president of purchasing at SYSCO, has completed his most recent book, “From Foster Kid to Millionaire to Song Writer”: a captivating memoir detailing the author’s life from humble beginnings to incredible wealth and accomplishments, both professionally and personally.
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, author Robert Dennis spent the first five years of his life growing up on his grandfather’s farm in Kingston Springs, before being moved back to Nashville with his family. After entering the foster care system, the author and his siblings lived with the Bright family on their farm while finishing out his schooling. After working for two months at AVCO, Dennis went on to work at Robert Orr, a wholesale grocery distributing company, before spending three years in the army. Following his return, he continued at Robert Orr, which became a part of the company SYSCO, until advancing to the position of vice president of purchasing and merchandising before retiring in 1999. Having lived most of his life in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee Robert has been married now for sixty-one years, raised three daughters, all of whom have gone on to become successful in their own rights.
“When I turned eighteen, two big events took place in my life,” writes Dennis. “I was aged out of foster care, on my own, and I had to get a job! I thought of registering for the draft, but the Bright family agreed to let me stay with them under some conditions—I had to pay what the childcare had been paying.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Dennis’s book will take readers on a powerful journey to discover the author’s incredible strength and tenacity he displayed while overcoming all of his life’s struggles and hardships. Through his writings, Dennis hopes to encourage readers who may find themselves facing roadblocks in their own lives by revealing how his determination and work ethic helped him to rise above it all in his pursuit of happiness and fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “From Foster Kid to Millionaire to Song Writer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
