Ula M Vernon’s New Book, "The Missing Color," is a Heartwarming and Impactful Lesson on Looking at Differences with a Positive Point of View, Told Through a Child’s Eyes
New York, NY, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ula M Vernon, a writer dedicated to early childhood education, has completed her most recent book, “The Missing Color”: a charming tale of a can of paint who chooses to hide because they are often not picked, but discovers just how important and beautiful they are.
A child of Central American immigrants, author Ula M Vernon took advantage of every opportunity she was granted in America that were not available to her in her home of Belize. After earning a degree in early childhood education and launching a successful career as a private educator, Ula decided to use her passion for education and her life experiences to launch a career as a children’s book author.
“‘The Missing Color’ is a poignant and touching story of inclusion that will pull on your heartstrings,” writes Ula. “The book is about the importance of embracing uniqueness. This book depicts the story of a color who feels invisible due to not being selected when a picture is being colored. It took a child to show the color that it was just as beautiful as or even more so than the rest and that without this special color in the picture, the picture would be incomplete. Lesson learned: Always value yourself and your uniqueness. It is a beautiful life lesson. And this book is sure to be a family classic in every home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ula M Vernon’s book is a profound and adorable tale that readers of all ages will be able to relate to, as they discover the importance of being proud of one’s different talents and abilities that they have to offer. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Vernon’s tale to life, “The Missing Color” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and impart a valuable life lesson through the use of a delightful story.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Missing Color” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
