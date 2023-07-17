Conference Managers Re-Brands to CM Event Solutions
When Conference Managers was started in 1989, one woman thought she could be a game-changer in the event and meeting planning space. Recently, Conference Managers has re-branded to CM Event Solutions, adding new solutions to their service offerings.
Alexandria, VA, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CM Event Solutions, formerly known as Conference Managers, an esteemed event management company founded in 1989, is delighted to announce its rebranding. This strategic decision reflects their commitment to adapt and evolve alongside the dynamic needs of the event industry. Accompanying this rebranding are a new logo, website, and an engaging social media presence that highlight their unwavering dedication to excellence in event management.
Deborah Stokes, President of CM Event Solutions, expressed her enthusiasm for the brand transformation: "We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity as CM Event Solutions. Our team has worked diligently to develop a brand that authentically represents our core values of creativity, flexibility, and excellence. We are confident that this new brand will position us optimally to offer our clients the finest event management solutions."
CM Event Solutions' comprehensive range of services includes event logistics, registration, site/venue selection, exhibit sales, sponsorships, event consulting, speaker management, audio/visual services, and virtual/hybrid event coordination.
As the event industry continues to evolve, CM Event Solutions remains committed to remaining at the forefront of industry trends and best practices. With their renewed focus on innovation and excellence, they are poised to continue delivering exceptional event management solutions to their clients for years to come.
For more information about CM Event Solutions and its services, please visit the company's website at www.CM-EventSolutions.com.
