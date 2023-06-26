Author Gosha Woody Zipser Zareba’s New Book, “Unexpected Togetherness,” is a Powerful Tool for Those Looking to Break the Cycle of Addiction and Free Themselves

Recent release “Unexpected Togetherness,” from Covenant Books author Gosha Woody Zipser Zareba, is a thought-provoking read that discusses the ways in which one can overcome an addiction and achieve goals in life one never thought possible. Drawing on her own experiences, Zareba shares powerful insight into an illness that many battle with, but so few are willing to openly talk about.