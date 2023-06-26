Author Gosha Woody Zipser Zareba’s New Book, “Unexpected Togetherness,” is a Powerful Tool for Those Looking to Break the Cycle of Addiction and Free Themselves
Recent release “Unexpected Togetherness,” from Covenant Books author Gosha Woody Zipser Zareba, is a thought-provoking read that discusses the ways in which one can overcome an addiction and achieve goals in life one never thought possible. Drawing on her own experiences, Zareba shares powerful insight into an illness that many battle with, but so few are willing to openly talk about.
Mableton, GA, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gosha Woody Zipser Zareba, the founder of Safe Serenity and a singer-songwriter who produced an album written for the late Princess Diana, called, “Goodbye,” has completed her new book, “Unexpected Togetherness”: guide to overcoming the illness of alcoholism whether it is a personal struggle or one in which a loved one is battling.
“No addiction is ever a curse,” writes Zareba. “Let’s establish that first. It is a circumstantial choice, with most people unaware of the choice element. It is also an illness, a fact we will explore in more detail later because it is not as straightforward as many people think. From my experience in working with people (especially the spouses of alcoholics), I have learned that nothing in life is ever written in stone. Successful women who are with alcoholics struggle to cope at times and yet simultaneously find a way to put a stop to that pain.
“Given time and patience, they are eventually able to rebuild their lives and nurture beauty from tragedy. So how is it that some people manage to cope and recover from addiction and others don’t? What is the missing piece? I have decided to write this book because I have seen the people I love literally dying in front of me in more ways than one. Yet despite all the information available, it seemed that there was no one who could help me. It was that search that led me to writing this book. What is more, I want to give you the answer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gosha Woody Zipser Zareba’s new book provides resources for those ready to take the first step into a new world where addiction no longer has the same power over oneself it once had. Through hard work and a willingness to change, Zareba lays out a thoughtful guide to bring peace and hope to a situation that seems to have none, and ways in which those whose loved ones currently face addiction can better help them.
Readers can purchase “Unexpected Togetherness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
