Author Kim Kortze’s New Book, "My Missing Piece," is a Comprehensive Look at Death, Grief, and Survival Toward a New Normal Following the Loss of a Loved One
Recent release “My Missing Piece,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kim Kortze, is a powerful discussion on living through grief, inspired by the author's own experience in losing her beloved son. Through her writings, Kortze discusses life, why one fears death, as well as the physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual effects on our health and lives that grief can have.
Bethlehem, PA, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kim Kortze has completed her new book, “My Missing Piece”: a heartfelt and emotional exploration of different perspectives on death, grief, and continuing on after the passing of a loved one based on the personal experiences after the loss of her son Josh and the research she did with other parents after the loss of their children through suicide, addiction, murder, malpractice and accidents.
Kortze writes, “A puzzle is made up of numerous pieces of different shapes and sizes. When it is put together, all the pieces form a picture of something special and unique. Our family puzzle has a heart and is composed of names of all those special people in our lives. Each one is an important piece that interlocks with another and is necessary in making the family complete, happy, and functioning. There were once four pieces in our part of the heart, and now, there are three. For anyone who has taken the time to put together a puzzle, you understand the importance of each piece. The ones with edges make the structure or frame of the puzzle; the ones with irregular shapes make up the center. If one piece is missing, the puzzle is never complete, and the person constructing it is frustrated and never happy. That one missing piece was critical to the entire puzzle. Josh is our missing piece, part of our heart, our soul, and our life; connected to our family for all eternity. All of life changed when he took his last breath without us; and our life will never again be complete, like the missing puzzle piece.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kim Kortze’s compelling tale delves into the many ways that death and grief impacts different loved ones, from partners to parents and siblings, as she delves into the religious and spiritual upheaval that can occur after a loss while asking the unanswerable question of why one’s loved ones die. Drawing on not only her own personal experience and viewpoint but the perspectives of other grieving families as well, “My Missing Piece” is aimed at grieving parents, siblings, and other family and friends to help them know they are not alone in their pain and grief.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “My Missing Piece” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
