Author Kim Kortze’s New Book, "My Missing Piece," is a Comprehensive Look at Death, Grief, and Survival Toward a New Normal Following the Loss of a Loved One

Recent release “My Missing Piece,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kim Kortze, is a powerful discussion on living through grief, inspired by the author's own experience in losing her beloved son. Through her writings, Kortze discusses life, why one fears death, as well as the physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual effects on our health and lives that grief can have.