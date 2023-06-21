Unbiased Label Podcast Launches a New Season with Global Fashion Voices
A new season announcement of Unbiased Label Podcast - a show which has real talk on all things fashion and culture from a critical, global perspective.
New York, NY, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unbiased Label Podcast launches a new season with Dana Thomas who is a world-renowned fashion author, journalist, podcast host, and leading voice on sustainability. On the show, Thomas shares the secret to her intelligent reporting style that comes from her journalism training at The Washington Post where she wrote for many sections including the Style section with fashion editor Nina Hyde along with former Executive Editor Ben Bradley who would stop by Dana’s desk and ask, “what’s the news kiddo?” In 2007, Dana published the New York Times bestseller, "Deluxe: How Luxury Lost Its Luster." In 2015, she published “Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.” And most recently, in 2019, Dana published “Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes.”
The new season of Unbiased Label also includes a conversation with three Indian fashion voices — Shriya Zamindar (Fashion Features Editor for Vogue India), Mukul Bhatia (Cosmopolitan India’s 2020 Sustainable Fashion Influencer of the Year) and Jebin Johny (Designer of sustainable luxury fashion brand Jebsispar)— examining the Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2023 runway show that took place on March 31, 2023 at The Gateway of India in Mumbai. This show discusses the fashion meets cultural celebration from the Indian perspective.
Unbiased Label Podcast believes that labels belong on clothes, not people. This fashion focused podcast has real talk from a critical global perspective at the intersection of industry and academia. CFDA says, "Unbiased Label Podcast explores the power of voice and inspiring change."
Past Unbiased Label Podcast guests include: Fiona Sinclair Scott (Global Editor, CNN Style), Tokyo James (Fashion Designer, 2022 LVMH Prize Finalist), Ted Gibson (Celebrity Hairstylist), Simon Ungless (Original Lee McQueen Collaborator), Dr. Benjamin Wild (Manchester Fashion Institute), Hanan Besovic ("I Deserve Couture" Fashion Commentator), Dr. Carolyn Mair (Author of The Psychology of Fashion), Carl Ray (Michelle Obama’s Make-up Artist), Dr. Elizabeth Kutesko (Central Saint Martins), Odonayu Ojo (The Fashion Archive and Business of Fashion), and many more notable fashion voices.
Unbiased Label Podcast is hosted and produced by Zara Korutz. Zara has over a decade of experience in the media space with brand experts in luxury, fashion and arts. In 2020, Zara earned an MA (with Distinction) in Fashion Critical Studies from Central Saint Martins in London. She is now a Fashion Studies PhD Researcher at Massey University.
New Unbiased Label Podcast episodes are available every other Monday wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, Apple, Google and Anchor.
