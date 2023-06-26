Author Kevin Moss’s New Book, “He's Been a Cloud over Me All My Life with Love, Love, and More Love,” Reveals How God Has Been an Ever-Present Part of the Author's Life

Recent release “He's Been a Cloud over Me All My Life with Love, Love, and More Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kevin Moss, is an assortment of beautifully written poems that reveal the profound love the author holds for the Lord and how God has impacted the author throughout his life through his divine guidance and comforting love.