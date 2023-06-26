Author Kevin Moss’s New Book, “He's Been a Cloud over Me All My Life with Love, Love, and More Love,” Reveals How God Has Been an Ever-Present Part of the Author's Life
Recent release “He's Been a Cloud over Me All My Life with Love, Love, and More Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kevin Moss, is an assortment of beautifully written poems that reveal the profound love the author holds for the Lord and how God has impacted the author throughout his life through his divine guidance and comforting love.
Wilmington, DE, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Moss has completed his new book, “He's Been a Cloud over Me All My Life with Love, Love, and More Love”: a profound collection of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the ways in which the Lord has forever shaped the author’s life and what God can do for those who open their hearts and lives up to his presence.
Moss shares, “God’s a cloud that’s truly needed over all lives, for God is life do I say out loud to all the world, such a crowd. A crowd that truly needs to hear, believe, and accept these words very, very proud. So to Jesus Christ, God the Son and Savior of the world, do I proudly also say out loud. To be comforted, yes, saved with love by God the Holy Ghost makes me even prouder to say. Yes, proudly do I say to the whole world as if I were the world do I say loudly. Yes, loudly I say with truth, as if hurled over the rooftop do I proudly say. I thank you, God, my Father; I thank you, God, my Brother; and I thank you, God, my rock. Yes, I thank you, I thank you, truly do I thank you with love, love, and more love. I thank you for being a cloud of protection over me all my life!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kevin Moss’s faith-based writings will help to inspire readers and encourage them to seek out the Lord in all aspects of their lives and forge a strong and lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “He's Been a Cloud over Me All My Life with Love, Love, and More Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
