Author Francisco C. Aspuria’s New Book, “BUENAVISTA: History of the Place and the People,” is a Compelling Overview of the Author's Birthplace, & Its Fascinating History

Recent release “BUENAVISTA: History of the Place and the People,” from Covenant Books author Francisco C. Aspuria, explores the history of a once rural village that has since become a part of the City of General Trias in the Philippines. Through his writings, Aspuria takes a look at the lives of the people living there and how they managed to endure despite the wealthy inequities they faced.