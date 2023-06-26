Author Francisco C. Aspuria’s New Book, “BUENAVISTA: History of the Place and the People,” is a Compelling Overview of the Author's Birthplace, & Its Fascinating History
Recent release “BUENAVISTA: History of the Place and the People,” from Covenant Books author Francisco C. Aspuria, explores the history of a once rural village that has since become a part of the City of General Trias in the Philippines. Through his writings, Aspuria takes a look at the lives of the people living there and how they managed to endure despite the wealthy inequities they faced.
Spring Valley, CA, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Francisco C. Aspuria, an ordained minister and loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “BUENAVISTA: History of the Place and the People”: a captivating look at Buenavista, a former farming village and now a barrio of the City of General Trias in the Philippines, and the resilience of the people living there despite changes to the area throughout the years.
Author Rev. Francisco C. Aspuria was born and raised in Buenavista, General Trias, Cavite and was one of eight children. Aspuria enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a steward in 1963 and served honorably for twenty-one years. During his active duty, he attended San Diego City College and National University, where he obtained his associate of arts and Bachelor of Arts degrees, respectively. Upon retirement from the navy, he was employed at the Material Management Department, Balboa Naval Hospital, as a supervisory contract specialist.
Two years before his retirement from civil service, Pastor Aspuria enrolled at San Francisco Theological Seminary, Pasadena Campus, where he earned his Master of Divinity degree. Currently, Aspuria is an ordained minister of the United Church of Christ and has served as pastor of two churches in Big Island, Hawaii. He also served as senior minister at Fil-Am UCC, Fremont, California, for four years before accepting a call at UCC, Paradise Hills, San Diego in 2020.
Aspuria writes, “Buenavista—an agricultural place transformed into a congested semi suburbanite setting because of progress. The book recalls the struggles of the poor but resilient early Kamarinians, mostly landless but hard working peasants who toiled the land of the well-to-do landowners just to exist meagerly.
“This is the story of the rural people, derogatorily referred to as ‘mga taga bundok’ (the mountain people). They worked hard not to prove their worth but to survive. They survived because they were resilient; they endured because they were God-fearing people. They are the people of the barrio, and they have nothing to be ashamed of. They are proud of who they are and what they are.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Francisco C. Aspuria’s new book is an eye-opening look at the urbanization of this once quiet and rural area and ponders what the future might hold for the people still residing in Buenavista.
Readers can purchase “BUENAVISTA: History of the Place and the People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
