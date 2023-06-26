AJ Griffith’s New Book “Prehistoric Animals Break into US Parks: Book 5: Great Auks in Gee Creek Wilderness” Follows a Group Who Must Send Animals Back to Their Own Time
New York, NY, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author AJ Griffith, an eighteen-year-old high school graduate who resides with his grandmother in Ogden, Utah, has completed his most recent book, “Prehistoric Animals Break into US Parks: Book 5: Great Auks in Gee Creek Wilderness”: the thrilling fifth installment in the author’s “Ripped in Time” series that follows a group of heroes who must send animals from the past back to their respective time and restore balance to the space-time continuum.
Griffith writes, “In this next adventure, the Watchers' destination is for Gee Creek Wilderness in the state of Tennessee, where there have been reports of great auks--penguin-like flightless birds. When they attempt to send them back to their time, the birds do not want to go back there. Even more unexpected, the Watchers end up in the time the great auks are from. They then get captured by Vikings, who work for none other than LM himself. There is also something Markie doesn't know that will be shocking and very surprising to him. Who will rescue the watchers from the villain's grasp?”
Published by Fulton Books, AJ Griffith’s book is a captivating adventure that will leave readers of all ages spellbound as they follow along on Markie and the Watchers’ epic journey to return to their own time. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring Griffith’s tale to life, “Prehistoric Animals Break into US Parks: Book 5” is sure to ignite the imaginations of young readers and keep them ready for the next thrilling entry in the “Ripped in Time” series.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Prehistoric Animals Break into US Parks: Book 5: Great Auks in Gee Creek Wilderness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories