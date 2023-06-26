Cristy Sison’s Newly Released "Confronted By His Love" is a Thoughtful Memoir That Takes Readers on a Journey of Personal and Spiritual Discovery
“Confronted By His Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cristy Sison, is a powerful testimony of faith that shares the author’s most intimate experiences with discovering an unwavering faith.
Ontario, CA, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Confronted By His Love”: a poignant story of growth and understanding. “Confronted By His Love” is the creation of published author Cristy Sison, a dedicated wife and mother of three.
Sison shares, “'What am I going say? How do I do this?; I whispered. My shoulders went down.
“I looked at my blue dust-covered Bible; the pages were stuck to each other. My tears began to roll down once again.
“'I’m desperate for an answer, Lord, and I know You have it all. I need You, help me. Earlier, I heard about Your promises. And I know them to be true, because I have received them. I experienced Your promises, my family did, we felt them. You have filled me with so much joy even as I grieve. There is no doubt now that it was from You. But how? Why? Why me!' I started with my eyes closed.
“'Why would You give Your promises to me? To someone like me?' I honestly asked, face up, smiling.
“I am just expecting to receive an answer! I kept my eyes closed for a few more minutes.
“Then I opened my Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cristy Sison’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the journey that God guided.
Consumers can purchase “Confronted By His Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Confronted By His Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sison shares, “'What am I going say? How do I do this?; I whispered. My shoulders went down.
“I looked at my blue dust-covered Bible; the pages were stuck to each other. My tears began to roll down once again.
“'I’m desperate for an answer, Lord, and I know You have it all. I need You, help me. Earlier, I heard about Your promises. And I know them to be true, because I have received them. I experienced Your promises, my family did, we felt them. You have filled me with so much joy even as I grieve. There is no doubt now that it was from You. But how? Why? Why me!' I started with my eyes closed.
“'Why would You give Your promises to me? To someone like me?' I honestly asked, face up, smiling.
“I am just expecting to receive an answer! I kept my eyes closed for a few more minutes.
“Then I opened my Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cristy Sison’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the journey that God guided.
Consumers can purchase “Confronted By His Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Confronted By His Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories