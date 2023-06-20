Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team.
New Rochelle, NY, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, LLC, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has been named as one of the 2023 fastest-growing equipment rental Market Movers in North America by Rental Management Magazine. The list represents equipment rental companies that showed the highest percentage growth in rental revenue when comparing 2020 to 2022.
Rental Management launched its annual Market Movers list last year to recognize equipment rental companies for their leadership in enhancing the image of the industry and finding ways to significantly grow revenue.
Of those companies that submitted financial results to be considered as a Rental Management Market Mover, the list highlighted the top 14 with annual rental revenue of less than $10 million and 14 companies with annual rental revenue of more than $10 million. Click here for a full list of 2023 Market Movers. It is also available in the June/July issue of Rental Management.
“We are now in our second year of Rental Management Market Movers and are excited to see the growth of more equipment rental companies of all sizes and inventory mixes. These resilient companies have come out of the challenges of the past few years with a renewed focus to provide top-notch products and excellent service to their customers. The future is bright for these rental companies, and we celebrate them as they continue to help grow the rental industry,” said Erin Jorgensen, Rental Management.
About Durante Rentals
Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #73 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC. 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE or 914-699-6969.
Durante Rentals is backed by Clairvest Group Inc., a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $3.3 billion of capital under management based in Toronto, Canada.
About Rental Management: The Rental Management Media Group includes the award-winning monthly magazine that is the official publication of the American Rental Association, which was founded in 1955 to serve the needs of those in the equipment and event rental industry.
