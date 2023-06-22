WoMaster Introduces MP614: The Leading Edge M12 Full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE Switch for Secured On Board Networks in High Speed Trains

The MP614 M12 full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE switch, specifically designed for Layer 3 controlling networks in rail public transport, sets new standards in performance, reliability, and security for on-board networking solutions in high-speed trains. The MP614 has been meticulously engineered to meet the stringent requirements of rail transport networks, earning it prestigious railway certificates, including EN50155 and EN45545.