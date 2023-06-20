"Aftermath of Jennifer Kesse’s Abduction: An Uncle’s Quest for Understanding & Inspiring Life Lessons" Book Launch in Orlando

On January 24, 2006, Jennifer Kesse was abducted in Orlando, Florida – that day, her family began living a true crime story. Questions started immediately – how does someone vanish without a trace? Her grieving uncle Bill Gilmour, grappling with brokenness, faced the truth about his life and shares his quest for understanding while seeking hope.