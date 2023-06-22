Eastvantage Launches EV Campus2Career: Empowering Today’s Youth to Shape the Leaders of Tomorrow
Global outsourcing company provides growth opportunities for fresh graduates.
Taguig, Philippines, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage, a global managed services provider and outsourcing company, recently launched EV Campus2Career, its partnership program with different universities and colleges. The program is one of Eastvantage’s initiatives to help develop local talent to become experts in their field and provide more meaningful jobs to as many as possible.
“EV Campus2Career is an opportunity to shape the leaders of tomorrow,” said Kamal Asarpota, Eastvantage CEO. “We believe that by giving promising fresh graduates the rare opportunity to build their skills while working with global companies, we are helping build a generation that will drive positive change in the future.”
Eastvantage initiated a partnership with different Philippine universities and colleges for the program launch. The program is open to all Philippine higher learning institutions and will soon be open to partnerships in India, Vietnam, and Bulgaria where the outsourcing company has delivery centers as well.
Fresh graduates referred by partner universities are assessed for their skills and competencies based on applicable industry standard testing modules. Once qualified, they go through the Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) process of Eastvantage. Hired freshers are trained on cultural and employment foundations and thereafter on technical and client-specific operating procedures before being deployed to teams doing work for different Eastvantage clients. Some may be required to go through certification training based on role requirements.
The first EV Campus2Career hiring event was held at the Eastvantage Ortigas delivery center recently. Successful freshies from Polytechnic University of the Philippines, FEU Institute of Technology, University of the East, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Jose Rizal University, Baliuag University, and Quezon City University were hired in a 3-day hiring process, and are now under training as Quality Assurance Testers for deployment to a global technology client.
The plan is to hold EV Campus2Career hiring events quarterly, depending on resource demand. The program is being positioned to serve as an avenue for the growth and advancement of promising fresh graduates in their chosen profession and for them to become valuable contributors to a better world. In this respect, EV Campus2Career is an investment toward developing a breed of leaders and innovators in the future.
About Eastvantage
At Eastvantage, we believe in creating meaningful work relationships across the globe. Our premier managed services and outsourcing solutions enable operational excellence that results in business growth for our partners worldwide. With a team of inspired experts, we offer purpose-built solutions in the areas of software development, technology support, customer relationship management, and a variety of business support functions. Our inspiration provides measurable outcomes through 24/7 service delivery in 13 languages from our offices in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Bulgaria. Visit eastvantage.com to discover how we can help you succeed.
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
https://eastvantage.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
