Flags of the Fallen Launches YouTube Channel
Marietta, GA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday June 20, 2023, Flags of the Fallen officially launched their YouTube channel, @FlagsoftheFallen.
The channel will be home to their Hero of the Day videos, in which Founder and CEO Michael Morgan provides a preview of the hero's finished flag and a brief overview about the hero.
The channel will also be home to flag presentation videos, organizational updates, and new content in the future.
Flags of the Fallen looks forward to sharing this content with the world to ensure that none of these heroes are ever forgotten.
For more information, please visit www.flagsofthefallen.org.
Contact
Michael Morgan
678-787-9120
www.flagsofthefallen.org
