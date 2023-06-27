Author Susan Sheppard’s New Book, "Sister Secrets," Centers Around a Woman's Rise to Fame as a Singer That Would Leave Her Estranged from Her Family & All She Ever Knew
Recent release “Sister Secrets,” from Covenant Books author Susan Sheppard, is a compelling novel that centers around Jewel Westin, who finds herself swept off her feet by a singer who hires her to sing backup for his band. As their relationship progresses, Jewel is pulled further away from her values and her family, until the dream that once was became a nightmare that she was desperate to escape.
Spring, TX, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Sheppard has completed her new book, “Sister Secrets”: a compelling story of a young woman whose life is forever changed after she finds herself romanced by a singer that drives a wedge between her and her family.
A lover of music and stories, author Susan Sheppard is originally from Spring, Texas, and has spent most of her life with the dream of writing a novel buried deep in her heart. The mother of three children and a loving grandmother of seven, Sheppard currently works as a business office manager for an ophthalmology practice. In her spare time, she writes and endeavors to improve her self-taught piano skills.
Sheppard writes, “Until Jewel Westin met Rett Bardo, she would have considered herself a girl who walked the straight and narrow. Without question, the small-town preacher’s daughter adopted the beliefs and morals of her Christian upbringing. But when Jewel violated her conscience and agreed to sing backup for Rett’s band at a bar, it changed the trajectory of her future.
“With honeyed words, Rett lured her further from her family and godly values into a world of stardom shrouded in lies, deceit, and ultimate betrayal. As she rose to fame, the one who had vowed to love, honor, and cherish her became her greatest enemy.
“Under dire circumstances, Jewel summoned the courage to go home, only to find she did not run far enough. Disappointed and heartbroken, she ran further, becoming estranged from her family.
“When tragedy struck the Westin household, Jewel had to risk unveiling the biggest secret of her life to be there for her family. Would this be enough to reset the course of her life?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Sheppard’s new book is a compelling character-driven work that follows Jewel as she navigates the consequences of her life choices and tries to repair the damage that she has allowed Rett to create. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Sister Secrets” is a powerful emotional ride that is sure to keep readers engaged and spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Sister Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
