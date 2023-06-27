Author Susan Sheppard’s New Book, "Sister Secrets," Centers Around a Woman's Rise to Fame as a Singer That Would Leave Her Estranged from Her Family & All She Ever Knew

Recent release “Sister Secrets,” from Covenant Books author Susan Sheppard, is a compelling novel that centers around Jewel Westin, who finds herself swept off her feet by a singer who hires her to sing backup for his band. As their relationship progresses, Jewel is pulled further away from her values and her family, until the dream that once was became a nightmare that she was desperate to escape.