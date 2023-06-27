Author Michael Nugent’s New Book, "Rebound from Disaster," is a Riveting Story That Follows the Lives of a Mining Town After the Mine's Sudden and Devastating Closure

Recent release “Rebound from Disaster,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Nugent, is a captivating fictional tale steeped in history that centers around a small community that becomes changed forever after a mining incident forces the closure of the town's mine. Along with her father, a woman named Lucy Blackburn quickly becomes a mentor, providing guidance during this difficult time.