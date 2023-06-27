Author Michael Nugent’s New Book, "Rebound from Disaster," is a Riveting Story That Follows the Lives of a Mining Town After the Mine's Sudden and Devastating Closure
Recent release “Rebound from Disaster,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Nugent, is a captivating fictional tale steeped in history that centers around a small community that becomes changed forever after a mining incident forces the closure of the town's mine. Along with her father, a woman named Lucy Blackburn quickly becomes a mentor, providing guidance during this difficult time.
Mineral Wells, WV, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Nugent, a retired professional engineer who worked in almost every area of the United States, has completed his new book, “Rebound from Disaster”: a powerful story of a small mining town who must rebuild after a terrible accident leads to the town’s coal mine shutting down, forcing the citizens to flee to find work and adapt to a new way of life.
Nugent writes, “Following a mining disaster in March of 1962, the small coal town of Starksburg and the area population had to reshape their lives. The coal mine was sealed, and an entire town was left with little. So this is a story about the dispersion of people throughout the eastern United States.
“One person can make a tremendous difference in tragedy, and that person was Lucy Blackburn, a special teacher at the local high school. The book follows the resilience of a few families. It follows them as they deal with the aftermath of this tragedy. This book tells us about those people and includes some of the history of the mining and railroad industry in the southern mountains of the Appalachian region.
“The historical aspects of this book of fiction are approximations about the development of the coal industry, the railroad industry, period news, and the Vietnam conflict.
“Lucy Blackburn and her dad are self-appointed guidance counselors and mentors for some of the characters of the bituminous coal mining area around Bluefield, Virginia, and Bluefield, West Virginia, because the state line runs through the town, splitting it between the town limits.
“Some of the settings in the story are real, and some of the towns, cities, and counties names have been changed for literary purposes. Starksburg is not a real town on the West Virginia and Virginia border. In total, anything about the town of Starksburg is fiction.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Nugent’s adjective tale was inspired by the author’s childhood growing up in the mountains of central Appalachia in West Virginia, where many of the author’s friends and family worked in the coal drift mines and strip mines in the area. The resilience and strength of coal-mining families and the wonderful influence of teachers inspired this novel, as well as Nugent’s fascination with the history of the 1960s, eastern railroads, period news, and coal-mining history.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “Rebound from Disaster” is a poignant page-turner that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the stunning and satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Rebound from Disaster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
