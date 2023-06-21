Deanna E. Booth Honored as a VIP for Summer 2023 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Birmingham, AL, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Deanna E. Booth has been honored as a VIP in the summer 2023 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the medical field.
About Deanna E. Booth
Deanna E. Booth of Birmingham, Alabama has been in the medical profession for 30 years and has been with MedHelp Clinic for almost ten. As the Ancillary Manager of several clinics, she is responsible for the management of services for each clinic and teaches the staff how to perform x-rays.
Booth volunteered as a candy striper in high school and knew immediately she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. “My one passion in life is to know that I have made a positive difference in someone else’s life,” said Booth.
Deanna earned her C.N.A. in 1981 and an A.S. in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is a Certified Medical Assistant and Registered Orthopedic Technician. She belongs to the A.A.M.A. and A.S.O.P.
In her spare time, Deanna enjoys biking, hiking, bodyboarding, and being with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
