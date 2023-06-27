D. Arlene Ermshar’s Newly Released "Bible Journey in Song, Rhyme and Verse" is a Creative Resource for Learning Bible Content
“Bible Journey in Song, Rhyme and Verse,” from Christian Faith Publishing author, D. Arlene Ermshar Soileau, is an artistic expression of God’s word relayed through rhyming content paired with tunes in public domain.
Lafayette, LA, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bible Journey in Song, Rhyme and Verse,” which includes stops for 70 songs and 66 memory gems, is a delightful resource for personal or group worship. This collection is the creation of published author, D. Arlene Ermshar Soileau, who prepared the book for home schoolers, church-based children’s study and family worship. Chords are provided in addition to the melody to accommodate piano or guitar accompaniment.
Soileau shares, “As you take your own journey through the Bible, you will sing and learn about the content in each book. The lyrics, which may be spoken or sung, are tunes from well-known hymns, carols, patriotic songs, and young children’s favorites such as ‘B-I-N-G-O.’ And there is the challenge of learning a verse from each book.
“Go with Moses from river basket to Sinai to the tune of Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy,’ through Joshua’s battles to the music of ‘Caissons Go Rolling Along,’ and join run-away Jonah with the ‘Alouette’ tune. Continue with the birth of Jesus to the familiar melody of ‘Amazing Grace.’ Put on the whole armor of God as admonished in Ephesians to the tune of ‘Sound the Battle Cry,’ and conclude with the glories of Revelation to the music of the carol, ‘Angels from the Realms of Glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Soileau’s new book brings a fresh warmth to God’s word that encourages retention of key scriptural lessons.
The writer of the Foreword, Norma Jean Luckey, now pastor and former director of children’s choruses states: “Rather than forcing her words onto traditional melodies, she uses the tunes as a natural backdrop for her message. The informative lyrics flow easily with the notes, and the accents fall in comfortable places for singing. The book’s organized structure makes it easy for children to learn and teachers to teach.”
The book is available for purchase online at the Web sites of Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble.
For additional inquiries about “Bible Journey in Song, Rhyme and Verse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
