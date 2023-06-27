Genesis V. Salmon’s Newly Released "The Cup in the Master’s Hand" is a Charming Children’s Tale That Presents an Important Spiritual Lesson
“The Cup in the Master’s Hand,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Genesis V. Salmon, is a fun way to share a key foundational lesson of faith with young readers as they journey with a special cup to the hands of the Master.
San Angelo, TX, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Cup in the Master’s Hand”: a delightful adventure of positivity and faith. “The Cup in the Master’s Hand” is the creation of published author Genesis V. Salmon.
Salmon shares, “A Cup in the Master’s Hand is a fun, faith-filled, fictional illustrated children’s book with true moral and biblical principles. This book takes the reader on a journey using their imagination on how a small ball of clay ended up living his dream of being in the palace, all from Clay’s perspective.
“Read to find out how Clay overcame the obstacles of insecurity and the criticism of his peers as he finally reaches his God-given position.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Genesis V. Salmon’s new book will charm young readers as they consider the message of faith found within.
Consumers can purchase “The Cup in the Master’s Hand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cup in the Master’s Hand,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
