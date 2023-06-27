Delonte Little’s Newly Released "Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement" is an Inspiring Collection of Uniquely Spiritual Poetry
“Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Delonte Little, is a compelling reading experience that presents readers with an unexpected message of connection with Christ.
Concord, NC, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement”: a potent reminder of God’s investment in each of us. “Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement” is the creation of published author Delonte Little, a dedicated husband and father with a passion for Christ and aviation.
Little shares, “While composing this book, I felt God increasing ways to spread His authentic message across the world as it is in the Bible. This book is one piece to that puzzle and gives me a platform to participate in the delivery of God’s message to multiple generations. Poetry is a language for writers to communicate how they envision a scene. Biblical poetry, on the other hand, is slightly different due to the common theme that is Jesus the Christ.
“Unspoken Language is spiritual conversations in natural writing. I focused on how important it is to have personal conversations, faithful movements, and spiritual inspirations by categorizing these poems throughout the book. The purpose of this book is to inspire individuals to concentrate on the words of Christ. The words of Jesus are powerful, comforting, and everlasting. Allow the Spirit of the Lord to speak through and into your life.
“Unspoken Language will help, encourage, and agree with those who understand the Bible, as we read in the book of Acts 2:4. I believe the same for you to become what God has invested. Jesus Christ redeemed us all to live righteous and spread the gospels. When facing a situation or circumstance, use language that will get the attention of God, not your flesh. If God is speaking, just listen. But if God is not speaking, just be patient.
“I hope you have been motivated to press toward the mark as the apostle Paul instructs us to do. The continuation with the alignment of your life for how God guides you guarantees the certainty of Christ’s resurrection at the end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Delonte Little’s new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of God’s hand upon their life.
Little shares in hope of providing a unique resource for spiritual growth and a rejuvenation of spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Little shares, “While composing this book, I felt God increasing ways to spread His authentic message across the world as it is in the Bible. This book is one piece to that puzzle and gives me a platform to participate in the delivery of God’s message to multiple generations. Poetry is a language for writers to communicate how they envision a scene. Biblical poetry, on the other hand, is slightly different due to the common theme that is Jesus the Christ.
“Unspoken Language is spiritual conversations in natural writing. I focused on how important it is to have personal conversations, faithful movements, and spiritual inspirations by categorizing these poems throughout the book. The purpose of this book is to inspire individuals to concentrate on the words of Christ. The words of Jesus are powerful, comforting, and everlasting. Allow the Spirit of the Lord to speak through and into your life.
“Unspoken Language will help, encourage, and agree with those who understand the Bible, as we read in the book of Acts 2:4. I believe the same for you to become what God has invested. Jesus Christ redeemed us all to live righteous and spread the gospels. When facing a situation or circumstance, use language that will get the attention of God, not your flesh. If God is speaking, just listen. But if God is not speaking, just be patient.
“I hope you have been motivated to press toward the mark as the apostle Paul instructs us to do. The continuation with the alignment of your life for how God guides you guarantees the certainty of Christ’s resurrection at the end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Delonte Little’s new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of God’s hand upon their life.
Little shares in hope of providing a unique resource for spiritual growth and a rejuvenation of spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unspoken Language: Key Words for Spiritual Encouragement,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories