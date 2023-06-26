Hugg & Hall Equipment Named Among Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dealership named to Top 50 Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business Magazine
Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, a leading industrial and construction equipment provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business. In its 11th year, Arkansas Business continues to offer this program in partnership with Workforce Research Group. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Arkansas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 50 companies, and Hugg & Hall has been named one of this year’s Best Places to Work in Arkansas.
“We are honored to be named one of Arkansas’s Best Places to Work especially because it comes from our employees. Hugg & Hall’s legacy and strength is based on the caring nature of the owners who have empowered our team for continued success,” says Vivian Webb, Human Resources Director at Hugg & Hall. “We are a great place to work because of our people. This recognition is a testament to their talent and dedication in supporting each other to excellence in serving our customers’ needs.”
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
· Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity.
· Be a publicly or privately held business.
· Have a facility in Arkansas.
· Have at least 15 employees in Arkansas.
· Be in business a minimum of 1 year.
Employers are asked to fill out an in-depth questionnaire about their company, while employees are asked to take a survey. These elements allow Workforce Research Group to collect direct information and honest feedback about their workplace to determine if they’re one of the Best.
All the winners will be celebrated, and category winners (including the Benchmark Award winner) will be revealed at a special awards ceremony, featuring company representatives in person as well those joining virtually on September 12, then published in a special supplement of Arkansas Business on September 18.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Arkansas program or to purchase ticket packages visit www.arkansasbusiness.com/bestplacestowork or contact Event Operations Lead Lindsey Castrellon at LCastrellon@abpg.com or (501) 455-9336.
About Hugg & Hall
Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, has been family owned and operated since 1956. The company is a full-service dealer for material handling equipment, representing Toyota, Taylor, Doosan, Crown (Arkansas only) Enersys, Combilift, Sellick, Bobcat, and more. Hugg & Hall provides comprehensive material handling solutions including new & used equipment, parts and service support and a fleet of over 3000 rental forklifts. The company is also one of the largest construction and industrial equipment rental providers in the south, with a fleet of over 12,000 rental units. With value-added services and a focus on their customers, Hugg & Hall Equipment Company is the one-stop shop for every construction and industrial equipment need.
For more information about Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, please contact John Hugg, President, at john.hugg@hugghall.com.
Cindy Hugg
479-361-1261
www.hugghall.com
479-936-6907 mobile
479-361-9308 office
