Kathleen DeRonde’s Newly Released "Judge on Trial" is an Articulate Discussion of a Ground-Breaking Case Involving Child Abuse
“Judge on Trial,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen DeRonde, is a compelling read that delivers insightful perspective on a pivotal legal case that put the concept of child witnesses at odds with public opinion.
New York, NY, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Judge on Trial”: a fascinating study of a shocking trial. “Judge on Trial” is the creation of published author Kathleen DeRonde, a native of Albany, New York who worked in the General Electric Plant in Schenectady, New York, during WWII, building aircraft engines. After marriage to her high school sweetheart, Jack DeRonde of Delmar, New York, Kay raised three children: two boys (John and Glen) and a girl (Denise) and lived in four states and two foreign countries (due to her husband’s military career).
DeRonde shares, “Judge On Trial is an in-depth analysis of the 1983 'Amy' case, where a twelve-year-old girl was confined to juvenile hall for her failure to testify against her physician father who had confessed to molesting her. It occurred during the same week that ABC released its breakthrough incest drama, 'Something about Amelia,' which attracted sixty million viewers. The mainstream media crucified the decision to hold the girl, calling it a Kafkaesque legal fiasco—the system punishing the child it was designed to protect—but local news media, legal experts, and victims of child abuse disagreed. This is the story of the case as written by the judge’s wife, Kay DeRonde, detailing the pressure applied to the girl by the mother, the father, and their attorneys to drop the case so that the family could stay together. Its further goal was to save the doctor’s medical license. The commentary in this pivotal book raises even larger questions: Are child witnesses free to testify? Should admitted molesters be able to access the victim by attorneys, acting through the mother? And was justice served by dismissing the case? This book provides the answers and confronts the legal, moral, and faith-based dilemma raised by the stunning series of events.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen DeRonde’s new book shares an in-depth look into the “Amy” case that captivated the nation in 1983.
Consumers can purchase “Judge on Trial” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Judge on Trial,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
