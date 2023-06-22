Aldelo Releases Another AI Automation Service for Restaurants
"Tip Adjust Automation" Ensures Accurate and Fast Payment Processes
Pleasanton, CA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express Cloud POS restaurant technology platform that includes a native suite of merchant-facing and customer-facing iOS and Android point of sale solutions, recently announced the release of a third AI Automation Service for the Aldelo Express Cloud POS platform.
Now available to all Aldelo Express POS merchants, the new Tip Adjust Automation service ensures guest check accuracy, reduces chargebacks, and speeds up the closeout process.
Using AI deep learning technology and cameras built into iPad POS terminals, Tip Adjust Automation identifies dollar values handwritten by customers in “Tip” and “Total” fields on physical guest checks. After identifying customer handwriting, the AI service correlates the amount of a check to an open check in the POS.
Tip Adjust Automation then computes the tip amount and automatically closes the ticket. Where applicable, Tip Adjust Automation identifies and auto-corrects mathematical errors caused by inaccurate “Tip” or “Total” values written in by customers on physical guest checks. When applicable, the AI service provides staff with additional options for correcting mistakes prior to settlement.
Tip Adjust Automation eliminates time merchants spend manually finding, entering, or editing inaccurate check values. It reduces customer disputes and chargebacks by identifying and auto-correcting errors caused by inaccurate “Tip” or “Total” values handwritten on customer receipts before finalizing the transaction.
As a deep learning AI Automation Service, Tip Adjust Automation is constantly utilizing new data to retrain itself to identify different customer writing styles. This includes learning existing and new writing style variations for handwritten numerals such as “7,” “4,” and “2.”
“Aldelo continues to lead the way in developing innovative and meaningful AI Automation Services that are available to every restaurant,” said Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations with Aldelo, L.P. “Tip Adjust Automation provides owners with additional operational security, speed, and accuracy and allows staff to focus on delivering excellent customer service and memorable dining experiences.”
Aldelo’s first AI Automation Service, released in December 2021, is called “Facial Recognition Login,” and is used to secure employee logins, reduce employee buddy punching, and improve manager security. In April 2023, Aldelo released “Menu Item Prediction” which speeds up the POS menu building process and provides consistent menu item naming conventions.
Now available to all Aldelo Express POS merchants, the new Tip Adjust Automation service ensures guest check accuracy, reduces chargebacks, and speeds up the closeout process.
Using AI deep learning technology and cameras built into iPad POS terminals, Tip Adjust Automation identifies dollar values handwritten by customers in “Tip” and “Total” fields on physical guest checks. After identifying customer handwriting, the AI service correlates the amount of a check to an open check in the POS.
Tip Adjust Automation then computes the tip amount and automatically closes the ticket. Where applicable, Tip Adjust Automation identifies and auto-corrects mathematical errors caused by inaccurate “Tip” or “Total” values written in by customers on physical guest checks. When applicable, the AI service provides staff with additional options for correcting mistakes prior to settlement.
Tip Adjust Automation eliminates time merchants spend manually finding, entering, or editing inaccurate check values. It reduces customer disputes and chargebacks by identifying and auto-correcting errors caused by inaccurate “Tip” or “Total” values handwritten on customer receipts before finalizing the transaction.
As a deep learning AI Automation Service, Tip Adjust Automation is constantly utilizing new data to retrain itself to identify different customer writing styles. This includes learning existing and new writing style variations for handwritten numerals such as “7,” “4,” and “2.”
“Aldelo continues to lead the way in developing innovative and meaningful AI Automation Services that are available to every restaurant,” said Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations with Aldelo, L.P. “Tip Adjust Automation provides owners with additional operational security, speed, and accuracy and allows staff to focus on delivering excellent customer service and memorable dining experiences.”
Aldelo’s first AI Automation Service, released in December 2021, is called “Facial Recognition Login,” and is used to secure employee logins, reduce employee buddy punching, and improve manager security. In April 2023, Aldelo released “Menu Item Prediction” which speeds up the POS menu building process and provides consistent menu item naming conventions.
Contact
Aldelo, L.P.Contact
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.Aldelo.com
Also, management@Aldelo.com
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.Aldelo.com
Also, management@Aldelo.com
Categories