Katherine Gertz’s New Book, "Stay Strong: A Story of My Life," Shares the Empowering Story of a Woman Who Has Been a Victim, Survivor, & Warrior
Lawton, OK, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Katherine Gertz, who was born on January 26, 1986, in Fort Worth, Texas, has completed her most recent book, “Stay Strong: A Story of My Life”: a gripping and potent work that shares the story of how the author was made to be a victim, came to understand that she is a survivor, and worked to become a warrior.
Author Katherine Gertz is dedicated to bringing awareness to and helping to fight domestic violence. She is a nurse, which has always been her passion. She won’t say that all her life and past were bad; there were great moments, too, but the good and bad moments made her who she is today. All her life, she has struggled with coping and healing from the things that she has been through. About five years ago, she took a different path and started to heal.
She is determined and has her mind set on making a change in this world the best that one person can. Opening up about her past, talking about it, and hearing the story of others is what saved her life.
A counselor she had spoken to once told her to write and that it would help. As pages turned into notebooks, notebooks turned into binders, and binders turned into a book, she healed a little more in every step. This is the first book that she has ever written. She looks forward to giving her readers more books about survivors and their stories.
Gertz writes, “Since this book is about me and my life, I suppose I should start out by telling you about myself. My name is Katherine. I am thirty-four years old. I have four beautiful children: Landon is fifteen; Kaley, twelve; Julian, ten; and Mason, six. I have spent the last three years with an absolutely annoying yet perfectly amazing man named Simon; his age is irrelevant.”
Published by Fulton Books, Katherine Gertz’s book reminds others who have been impacted by domestic violence that they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Stay Strong: A Story of My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
