Author Pierre Poirier’s New Book, "I Knocked, He Answered," is a Testimony of the Most Important Spiritual Miracles Given to the Author by God
Recent release “I Knocked, He Answered,” from Covenant Books author Pierre Poirier, is an intriguing spiritual work written to help those with doubt as life ends, as shown through the miracles the Lord shared with the author.
New York, NY, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pierre Poirier, who was born on a farm outside of Malone, New York, has completed his new book, “I Knocked, He Answered”: a fascinating spiritual work that describes eternal life in heaven.
Author Pierre Poirier is a direct descendant of Jacques Poirier of Avon, France, in the 1600s. He was born on September 9, 1933, on St. Peter’s Day, at 6:10 p.m. He spent fourteen years in the US Air Force on a flight crew. He has degrees in advanced communications, electronics, personnel management, and administration. He is a commercial flight instructor (aircraft land and sea, instrument rated). He was baptized in the Roman Catholic Church, with First Communion and confirmation. The author chose St. Peter’s for his confirmation.
Poirier writes, “These miracles were given to me when I called upon the Lord for help. According to Luke 11, verses 9 and 10, Jesus said, ‘Whosoever knocketh on my door, it shall be opened.’ I’ve knocked for each of the miracles in this, my testimony to you. I will consent to a polygraph test or hypnosis at the requestor’s expense.”
He continues, “I am a descendant of Jacques Poirier (born 1659 in Avon, France). He was a descendant of a French village in Israel (‘Poier’ during the era of King Midas). Porier is pear tree, and poier is ‘wandering pear’ in English. Census takers in the US destroyed our real name, which is Poirier Dit DeLoge.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pierre Poirier’s new book offers hope for readers questioning what is to come.
Readers can purchase “I Knocked, He Answered” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
