Author Angela M. Ashford’s New Book, "Monster, Monster, Go Away!" is About a Little Girl, Who, with Big Courage, Finally Faces Her Fear of Monsters
Recent release “Monster, Monster, Go Away!” from Page Publishing author Angela M. Ashford, introduces Gabrielle, a little girl who learns to be brave and faces her fear of monsters.
Grand Bay, AL, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela M. Ashford, an Alabama native by way of Mississippi, has completed her new book, “Monster, Monster, Go Away!”: an engaging children’s story about a young girl named Gabrielle, who must deal with her fear of monsters.
With help from her parents, Gabrielle chases the monster away and helps her friends face their monster fears.
Author Angela M. Ashford lives in Grand Bay, Al., with her husband, Emmit. She is a proud mother of two and the grandmother of twin boys, and her family means everything to her.
As a social worker, she has had the opportunity to meet many people and build many wonderful relationships. Angela wants to inspire everyone to make the world a better place by being intentional and by building one positive relationship at a time.
Published by Page Publishing, Angela M. Ashford’s impactful tale can encourage young readers and listeners to follow Gabrielle’s example and learn to be brave to overcome their own monsters.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Monster, Monster, Go Away!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With help from her parents, Gabrielle chases the monster away and helps her friends face their monster fears.
Author Angela M. Ashford lives in Grand Bay, Al., with her husband, Emmit. She is a proud mother of two and the grandmother of twin boys, and her family means everything to her.
As a social worker, she has had the opportunity to meet many people and build many wonderful relationships. Angela wants to inspire everyone to make the world a better place by being intentional and by building one positive relationship at a time.
Published by Page Publishing, Angela M. Ashford’s impactful tale can encourage young readers and listeners to follow Gabrielle’s example and learn to be brave to overcome their own monsters.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Monster, Monster, Go Away!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories