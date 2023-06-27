Author Terry W. Heaton’s New Book "Noah Landers, Justice Prevails" Centers Around Rancher Noah Landers, Who Must Investigate an Old Crime to Prevent a Horrible Injustice
Recent release “Noah Landers, Justice Prevails,” from Page Publishing author Terry W. Heaton, follows a rancher named Noah Landers, who is still on the search for his ranch's missing calves when he's summoned to a meeting with the governor at the capital. Handed a new job that consumes all his time, Noah will now find himself on a mission to unravel a shocking mystery and solve an old murder.
Akron, OH, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Terry W. Heaton, who has been writing stories since a young age, has completed his new book, “Noah Landers, Justice Prevails”: a gripping story that continues the adventures of Noah Landers, a rancher who finds himself summoned before the governor and propositioned with a new job he wants nothing more than to turn down, despite being a perfect candidate for it.
Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, author Terry Heaton moved his family west when his boys were still young and took up residence in a small town in Central, Utah. He spent many years working and talking with cowboys of all types—from an old man that had worked as a stunt rider and extra on John Wayne movies to young men working a daily job to support a ranch. In the late ’80s, he returned to Ohio for family reasons though he would have preferred to stay where he was.
Heaton shares, “Noah had no idea why he was being called to the capital. With the ranch’s calves still missing, he didn’t need to be traipsing all over the state. He was still trying to repair the damages done to his ranch and the reputation thereof. The ranch’s missing calves still had to be found or accounted for one way or another. He just didn’t have time to be questioned by the governor about the problems he had faced regarding regaining possession of his ranch.
“But after a visit to the governor, he found himself with a new job that he didn’t want. Even though he was the right man for the job, he still didn’t want it. Now he found that more was demanded of his time. Before all was said and done, he would have to solve one of the biggest mysteries plaguing the area and solve a murder to prevent an unjust hanging.
“Noah found that love and work were hard things to combine. But when his love was threatened, he found that he was up to the task, with help from his love. The family increased as death depleted it. Then a mysterious message took him on a mission to right another wrong.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terry W. Heaton’s riveting tale is the second installment in the author’s “Noah Landers” series, and picks up the action where the first entry, “Noah Landers, Welcome Home” left off. Expertly paced and character-driven, this exhilarating follow up will take readers on a thrilling journey full of unexpected twists and turns that are sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Noah Landers, Justice Prevails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
