Author Terry W. Heaton’s New Book "Noah Landers, Justice Prevails" Centers Around Rancher Noah Landers, Who Must Investigate an Old Crime to Prevent a Horrible Injustice

Recent release “Noah Landers, Justice Prevails,” from Page Publishing author Terry W. Heaton, follows a rancher named Noah Landers, who is still on the search for his ranch's missing calves when he's summoned to a meeting with the governor at the capital. Handed a new job that consumes all his time, Noah will now find himself on a mission to unravel a shocking mystery and solve an old murder.