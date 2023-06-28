Author Josef Herz’s New Book, "Josef's Journey of Faith," is a Faith-Based Memoir Detailing How the Author Relied on His Faith to Overcome the Struggles He Faced in Life

Recent release “Josef's Journey of Faith,” from Covenant Books author Josef Herz, is the compelling true story of the author's life, beginning with his childhood in Germany during WWII and his eventual immigration to America. Throughout his trials, Herz was carried by his faith in the Lord, which he now shares to inspire readers to seek out God's guidance through life's darkest moments.