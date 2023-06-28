Author Josef Herz’s New Book, "Josef's Journey of Faith," is a Faith-Based Memoir Detailing How the Author Relied on His Faith to Overcome the Struggles He Faced in Life
Recent release “Josef's Journey of Faith,” from Covenant Books author Josef Herz, is the compelling true story of the author's life, beginning with his childhood in Germany during WWII and his eventual immigration to America. Throughout his trials, Herz was carried by his faith in the Lord, which he now shares to inspire readers to seek out God's guidance through life's darkest moments.
Berlin, CT, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Josef Herz, a survivor of WWII and a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather has completed his new book, “Josef's Journey of Faith”: a stirring memoir detailing the author’s life story that led him to discovering his faith in the Lord, and how his life changed forever when he handed his heart over to Christ.
Originally born in Germany in 1943, author Josef Herz managed to survive the Nazi regime as a young boy and eventually immigrated to America at the age of twenty with his then-pregnant wife, Roswitha. Herz has been the president of a food processing company for twenty-seven years and volunteered in prisons and hospital ministry for twenty-four years. He was educated and trained in Germany before immigrating to the United States and the author currently lives in Berlin, Connecticut, with his wife, with whom he has three grown children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Herz writes, “I hope that this synopsis of my life will encourage all who have been born into humble circumstances and be a reminder that nothing is too hard for the Lord to carry out in His children what He has prepared in advance for them to do. Even when we behave like sheep who have wandered away, we need a shepherd. He will lead us to greener pastures and quiet waters.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Josef Herz’s new book is a profound testament to the grace and blessings of the Lord, and how the author’s relationship with God guided him through the various struggles and tribulations he faced throughout life. By sharing his story, Herz hopes to connect with those who may find themselves suffering and remind them all that God can do for his followers, no matter what trials they face.
Readers can purchase “Josef's Journey of Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
