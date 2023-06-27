Author C. Graper Stunkel’s New Book, "Dull Roots Stirring," Follows a Young Woman Who Leaves a Lasting Impact on the Local Town While Pursuing Her Education

Recent release “Dull Roots Stirring,” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. Graper Stunkel, is a charming coming-of-age story that centers around Sarah Anne, a young girl whose deficient accent and lack of formal education led her to become acquainted with the local town's new schoolmaster and the burgeoning community in the nearby valley.