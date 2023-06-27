Author C. Graper Stunkel’s New Book, "Dull Roots Stirring," Follows a Young Woman Who Leaves a Lasting Impact on the Local Town While Pursuing Her Education
Recent release “Dull Roots Stirring,” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. Graper Stunkel, is a charming coming-of-age story that centers around Sarah Anne, a young girl whose deficient accent and lack of formal education led her to become acquainted with the local town's new schoolmaster and the burgeoning community in the nearby valley.
Haubstadt, IN, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C. Graper Stunkel, a prolific writer and native of Southern Indiana who earned a master’s level degree in biblical studies, has completed her new book, “Dull Roots Stirring”: a triumphant story of a young woman who descends into the local town of Altus Argent and becomes intertwined with the people and community of those that call it home.
Stunkel writes, “Although Sarah Anne certainly was, as any number of her neighbors might have said, ‘purdy bright,’ she bore the burden shared by many whose education has not been of the formal sort–a deficient accent.
“This circumstance brought her into association with the new schoolmaster, who had ridden into town with his saddlebags flopping half-empty against his horse’s flanks.
“This town, bearing the name of Altus Argent, lay in the valley between two mountain ridges. Halfway up the western slope sat the few houses of men who had managed to strike it big in the silver mines to the north.
“A stream ran through that valley, and on either side of it were scattered the homes of doctor and lawyer, banker and grocer, postmaster and mortician, along with many others hoping that they, too, might, in time, move up the slope.
“Will Sarah Anne, now separated from all this at the Lodge, hedged about by the familiar presences of Rafe and Norah and her nearly-brother Tob, by Old Herman and Buster and the other miners, to say nothing of Tob’s dog, Dogg–descend into the milieu of this little town, with its Burgoo and Marching Society, the monthly meetings of the Longfellow Fellowship, the Spring Production of the Shakespeare Society presented at the Opera House, the Halloween Spell-Down at Brother Barney’s church?
“And if she does, what effect will it have on her–and she on it?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C. Graper Stunkel’s engaging tale is an expertly paced and character-driven novel that will follow Sarah Anne as her life is shaped by the colorful cast of people who come into her life, leaving a lasting impression on her. Thought-provoking and poignant, Stunkel delivers a riveting journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow Sarah Anne’s journey of self-discovery and personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase “Dull Roots Stirring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
