Ann J. Diorio’s New Book, “This Is Gilbert,” is the Inspiring Tale of a Happy-Go-Lucky Blind Dog That Promotes Inclusion and Acceptance to Young Readers
Recent release “This Is Gilbert,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ann J. Diorio, is the story of Gilbert, a blind Japanese Chin who won’t let his disability get him down. He lives a cheerful and fulfilling life surrounded by friends and family, and he loves to dress up and go on outings. He may not be able to see, but that doesn’t stop him from bringing joy to others.
Narragansett, RI, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ann J. Diorio, former owner and operator of four learning centers under Growing Children of Rhode Island, has completed her new book, “This Is Gilbert”: a charming and helpful tool for teaching children about those with disabilities.
“Gilbert is an adorable Japanese Chin,” says Diorio. “He is blind and shares his many adventures with every child who is fortunate to see how he experiences life. It was written to focus on inclusion of all who are handicapped. His acceptance allows him to feel joy and have social interactions with his family. Every child, regardless of their ability, deserves to experience the opportunity to play and pretend. Gilbert enjoys his adventures and asks you to join him on his escapades. May we all go with him and be happy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ann J. Diorio’s encouraging tale proves that being differently abled doesn’t have to be a hindrance. Tiny Gilbert, an adorable Japanese Chin dog, gets around just fine without the ability to see. He uses his keen sense of smell to find his food and his favorite toys. He loves to go on outings and use his other senses to experience a beautiful day. He is quick to make friends and brings joy to all with his adorable outfits and upbeat mood.
Beautifully illustrated by Marian Gorin, “This Is Gilbert” spreads an important message of acceptance for those with disabilities. Everyone deserves joy, laughter, and play, and Gilbert’s tale shows that those key experiences are accessible to people of all different abilities. Children are sure to be entertained as well as informed by the sweet story of Gilbert the dog.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “This Is Gilbert” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
