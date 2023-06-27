Ann J. Diorio’s New Book, “This Is Gilbert,” is the Inspiring Tale of a Happy-Go-Lucky Blind Dog That Promotes Inclusion and Acceptance to Young Readers

Recent release “This Is Gilbert,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ann J. Diorio, is the story of Gilbert, a blind Japanese Chin who won’t let his disability get him down. He lives a cheerful and fulfilling life surrounded by friends and family, and he loves to dress up and go on outings. He may not be able to see, but that doesn’t stop him from bringing joy to others.