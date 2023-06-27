Connie A. McCall’s Newly Released "Jonas the Flying Monkey" is a Sweet Story of a Determined Little Monkey with a Sense of God’s Importance
“Jonas the Flying Monkey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connie A. McCall, is a vibrant children’s work that encourages young readers to trust in what they know to be right in God’s plan and ignore the doubts and fears of others.
Jacksonville, FL, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jonas the Flying Monkey”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for upcoming generations. “Jonas the Flying Monkey” is the creation of published author Connie A. McCall, who has been a children’s, youth, and young-adult church pastor for many years. She is also a registered nurse, a mother of three adult children and also the grandmother presently of one grandson.
McCall shares, “Jonas the Flying Monkey represents a very determined youth. He is confident that God has created him to do something great, in spite of all the other animals in the jungle trying to discourage him. He continues to believe, and he continues not to stop his pursuit of God’s will and purpose for his life. After Jonas overcomes all the negative comments from friends and family, his persistence causes him to finally find God’s plan. He discovers that his call from God is to be a superhero for others!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie A. McCall’s new book is the first installment to an exciting new series of inspirational works for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Jonas the Flying Monkey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jonas the Flying Monkey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
