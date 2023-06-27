Krista Ann Taylor’s Newly Released "Waiting On Love" is a Charming Fiction That Takes Readers Into a Budding Romance Based in a Deep Faith
“Waiting On Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Krista Ann Taylor, is a touching story of unexpected love and trusting in God’s will as a young woman begins to wonder if love will ever find her.
Lone Star, TX, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Waiting On Love”: a heartwarming historical fiction with small-town charm. “Waiting On Love” is the creation of published author Krista Ann Taylor, currently serves New Colony Baptist Church in Linden, Texas, as their music director and works full-time at Lakeview Baptist Assembly in Lone Star, Texas.
Taylor shares, “Approaching thirty, Elizabeth is trying her best to follow GOD’S plan for her life. She has always dreamed of being with someone who shares her calling. Now she is beginning to wonder how long she is going to have to wait before love finds her.
“David is waiting for his life to 'begin.' He’s been living one day at a time, not sure what he’s meant to do with his life. Is love what he’s been searching for? Will GOD bring these two together at just the right time?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Krista Ann Taylor’s new book is from the author’s enthralling series, “Love in Ekklesia.”
Consumers can purchase “Waiting On Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Waiting On Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
