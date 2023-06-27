Pastor Mike Kiley’s Newly Released "At War: Engaging the Enemy with Spiritual Weapons" is an Empowering Discussion of How to Protect Against Negative Forces
“At War: Engaging the Enemy with Spiritual Weapons,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Mike Kiley, provides a glimpse into Kiley’s own personal world of intense spiritual warfare and overcoming the dark forces that tempt and misdirect followers of Christ.
Queen Creek, AZ, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “At War: Engaging the Enemy with Spiritual Weapons”: a potent discussion of personal growth and spiritual warfare. “At War: Engaging the Enemy with Spiritual Weapons” is the creation of published author Pastor Mike Kiley, a US Air Force veteran and leader of a church in Campbell, California.
Pastor Mike shares, “God continues His extraordinary outpouring of the Holy Spirit in our day. Still, the devil and his demonic forces respond with their outpouring of lies, deceit, murder, and destruction. According to Scripture, this adversary will stop at nothing to destroy those who believe in Jesus. We, as Christians, cannot combat the powers of darkness in the strength of our human resources and expect to succeed. Nor can we escape the battle by denying the reality of spiritual warfare.
“The devil lurks in the background when you experience anxiety, confusion, discouragement, rejection, guilt, apathy, or lacking hope. Perhaps doubts have crept in regarding your standing before God. Difficulties have unexpectedly flared up in your marriage and family, or you have become frustrated and discouraged because of a powerless walk. These feelings and troubles are often the results of manipulation by the devil through lying, deception, trickery, and a host of temptations.
“In 1978 my wife, Trisha, and I planted a church in the heart of Silicon Valley. God answered our prayers and gave us a multi-ethnic church. As we practiced the principles taught in this book, we watched hundreds of men and women being delivered from the power of darkness and becoming ardent followers of Jesus. This is the story of God and our forty-year journey standing against and defeating the powers of darkness. Fellow Christians, you may object to this spiritual warfare and even refuse to fight, but that won’t stop your adversary from waging war against you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Mike Kiley’s new book shares a heartfelt message of perseverance and determined faith that is certain to resonate with many on their spiritual path.
Consumers can purchase “At War: Engaging the Enemy with Spiritual Weapons” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “At War: Engaging the Enemy with Spiritual Weapons,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories