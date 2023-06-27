Michael J. Naumann’s Newly Released "Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana" is an Entertaining and Inspiring Collection of Personal Stories
“Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael J. Naumann, is an amusing collection of personal experiences and unexpected lessons of faith learned through a unique connection with a charming Capuchin monkey.
Sparta, TN, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana”: a unique resource for inspiration and encouragement. “Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana” is the creation of published author Michael J. Naumann, who married his high school sweetheart, and together they have two children and two grandchildren.
Naumann shares, “Monday with Maka started as a pick-me-up weekly office email. The goal was to bring a little monkey knowledge, encouragement, and maybe a smile or two to what is normally a dreaded day (Monday…ugh). The author wanted others to experience the joy of having Maka in their lives like they’ve experienced themselves. After a round of layoffs occurred at work, the weekly posts continued but more in a blog format online.
“Maka’s adoption day was in February 2008, and at the time, he weighed only one pound. The author drove four states away in a blizzard to pick him up, but in the end, it was worth it. Bonding with his new troop took a little time, but it wasn’t long before Michael and his family realized that he was theirs, and they were his. So let’s introduce Maka’ala (Maka), a fifteen-plus-year-old black-and-white capuchin who found his way into the Naumann’s home fifteen years ago…and has yet to leave.
“It is said to never let a bad situation (like Mondays) bring out the worst in you—choose to be the positive person that God created you to be. This book is a summary of encouraging excerpts from the 'Monday with Maka' posts—an attempt to start off each week with a smile, like a monkey with a new banana.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Naumann’s new book provides readers with a lighthearted and uplifting reading experience that is certain to bring joy to all.
Consumers can purchase “Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Naumann shares, “Monday with Maka started as a pick-me-up weekly office email. The goal was to bring a little monkey knowledge, encouragement, and maybe a smile or two to what is normally a dreaded day (Monday…ugh). The author wanted others to experience the joy of having Maka in their lives like they’ve experienced themselves. After a round of layoffs occurred at work, the weekly posts continued but more in a blog format online.
“Maka’s adoption day was in February 2008, and at the time, he weighed only one pound. The author drove four states away in a blizzard to pick him up, but in the end, it was worth it. Bonding with his new troop took a little time, but it wasn’t long before Michael and his family realized that he was theirs, and they were his. So let’s introduce Maka’ala (Maka), a fifteen-plus-year-old black-and-white capuchin who found his way into the Naumann’s home fifteen years ago…and has yet to leave.
“It is said to never let a bad situation (like Mondays) bring out the worst in you—choose to be the positive person that God created you to be. This book is a summary of encouraging excerpts from the 'Monday with Maka' posts—an attempt to start off each week with a smile, like a monkey with a new banana.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Naumann’s new book provides readers with a lighthearted and uplifting reading experience that is certain to bring joy to all.
Consumers can purchase “Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monday with Maka: Smile Like a Monkey with a New Banana,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories