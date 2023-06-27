Eleanor P. Lopez MD’s Newly Released “Frogg Leggs” is a Lighthearted Tale for Young Readers That Offers Insight Into the Lifecycle of a Frog
“Frogg Leggs,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eleanor P. Lopez MD, is a delightful tale of childhood adventure that finds fun science facts layered within a lyrical narrative.
Hudson, FL, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Frogg Leggs”: an entertaining reading experience that can be shared by the whole family. “Frogg Leggs” is the creation of published author Eleanor P. Lopez MD, a proud mother of three and grandmother to seven.
Lopez shares, “There was an adventurous, fun-loving boy who enjoyed the spring rains that create puddles filled with tadpoles and other springtime treasures. One day, he happily scooped up several tadpoles and took them home in a plastic sandwich bag. There was no place inside his room for the tadpoles. The birdbath nestled among the orange cape honeysuckle next to the fence was the perfect place. He could see the birdbath from his bedroom window. He gave himself a pat on the back. He was so happy with the surprising changes that were made by his very clever pollywogs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor P. Lopez MD’s new book will entertain young imaginations as they learn how tadpoles transform into frogs.
Lopez draws from childhood memories and the wonder of family connection to present readers with a fun tale that celebrates the wonder of God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Frogg Leggs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Frogg Leggs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
