Marcia Quainoo’s Newly Released “ONE Flesh” is a Passionate Discussion of the Marital Bond
“ONE Flesh,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcia Quainoo, shares a personal devotional journal experience that explores the complexities of the personal and spiritual connection between man and wife.
Little Rock, AR, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “ONE Flesh”: an uplifting message of encouragement for married or soon to be married couples. “ONE Flesh” is the creation of published author Marcia Quainoo, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who has served as a nurse for over two decades.
Quainoo shares, “And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:
“I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me. –John 17:22-23
“ONE Flesh is inspired by the Holy Spirit as an extension of my last book BEULAH HalleluYAH. The groom meets the bride and the two become one flesh. It was written over three-month period which includes random inspired texts, thoughts, and experiences my husband and I shared together.
“After the husband meets the wife, what is next? Is it the perfect union? If not, what makes it perfect? I myself did not really understand this inspired title at first; however, as I journal the three months, my vision has cleared up. It is all about maintenance. ONE Flesh means the same as whole body. Now what? Who makes up the whole body?
“ONE Flesh gives us an exclusive look into the whole body. What I loved about this journey is the fact that it was short, simple, and pretty much to the point. Hopefully, you all will be able to answer these questions for yourselves as we take this journey together. Let us just see what the ending will be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcia Quainoo’s new book will challenge readers to a new appreciation of the sanctity of the marital bond.
Consumers can purchase “ONE Flesh” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ONE Flesh,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Quainoo shares, “And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:
“I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me. –John 17:22-23
“ONE Flesh is inspired by the Holy Spirit as an extension of my last book BEULAH HalleluYAH. The groom meets the bride and the two become one flesh. It was written over three-month period which includes random inspired texts, thoughts, and experiences my husband and I shared together.
“After the husband meets the wife, what is next? Is it the perfect union? If not, what makes it perfect? I myself did not really understand this inspired title at first; however, as I journal the three months, my vision has cleared up. It is all about maintenance. ONE Flesh means the same as whole body. Now what? Who makes up the whole body?
“ONE Flesh gives us an exclusive look into the whole body. What I loved about this journey is the fact that it was short, simple, and pretty much to the point. Hopefully, you all will be able to answer these questions for yourselves as we take this journey together. Let us just see what the ending will be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcia Quainoo’s new book will challenge readers to a new appreciation of the sanctity of the marital bond.
Consumers can purchase “ONE Flesh” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ONE Flesh,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories