Cecilia Tritch’s Newly Released "Snow Dreams" is a Lighthearted Celebration of the Joys of a Simple Snow Day

Unionville, VA, June 28, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Snow Dreams”: a fun and uplifting narrative for young readers. “Snow Dreams” is the creation of published author Cecilia Tritch, a proud mother of three who was born in Southwest Virginia with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop for many happy adventures.Tritch shares, “Dreams of snow when children play happily, unconcerned with worldly events. Playing, enjoying the best of times during a snow day. Normal activities stop, and time stands still for just a little while, creating memories that last a lifetime. You can feel the warmth of family and love from above.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecilia Tritch’s new book offers a charming reading experience meant to be shared between generations.Consumers can purchase “Snow Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Snow Dreams,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.