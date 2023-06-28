Cecilia Tritch’s Newly Released "Snow Dreams" is a Lighthearted Celebration of the Joys of a Simple Snow Day
“Snow Dreams,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cecilia Tritch, is a family adventure that offers a nostalgic appreciation for the simplicity of a snow day shared with loved ones.
Unionville, VA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Snow Dreams”: a fun and uplifting narrative for young readers. “Snow Dreams” is the creation of published author Cecilia Tritch, a proud mother of three who was born in Southwest Virginia with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop for many happy adventures.
Tritch shares, “Dreams of snow when children play happily, unconcerned with worldly events. Playing, enjoying the best of times during a snow day. Normal activities stop, and time stands still for just a little while, creating memories that last a lifetime. You can feel the warmth of family and love from above.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecilia Tritch’s new book offers a charming reading experience meant to be shared between generations.
Consumers can purchase “Snow Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snow Dreams,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
