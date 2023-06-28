Dr. Joseph Morrison’s Newly Released "Who Do You Say That I Am" is an Encouraging Message of the Need to Truly Surrender Oneself to God
“Who Do You Say That I Am,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Joseph Morrison, shares an important message of the difference between claiming to be a follower of Christ and truly relinquishing oneself to God’s desires.
York, SC, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Who Do You Say That I Am”: a heartfelt message of the fulfillment and comfort one can find in Christ. “Who Do You Say That I Am” is the creation of published author Dr. Joseph Morrison, a husband, father and a strong soldier of God that resides in York, South Carolina. On the 30th of March, 2004, he founded a 501c3 non-profit ministry, named, “Blessed to Be a Blessing Outreach Ministries, Inc.”
Dr. Morrison shares, “You can be a born-again Christian on your way to heaven, but if you don’t learn who Jesus is, you are not getting the best out of your investment before you get to heaven.
“This book is not written from my education. This book is written from my revelation.
“Psalm 9:10 tells us, 'And they that know thy name will put their trust in thee: for thou, Lord, hast not forsaken them that seek thee.'
“When you transform your mind by the word of God (Romans 12:1–2), you will learn who He is. When you learn who God is, you will understand why He came. When you learn the price that Jesus paid for your salvation, you will have a desire to live a life that is pleasing to Him. There is a promise that comes with pleasing the Lord. Proverbs 16:7 tells us, 'When a man’s ways please the LORD, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him.'
“You may not be fully surrendered to His control; however, if you want to live a life that God desires for you to live, He will change you. You can live a life that is pleasing to God and live in victory all the days of your life. Then you, too, will be able to say who Jesus really is!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Joseph Morrison’s new book will challenge readers to become more self-aware of their true intentions and understanding of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Who Do You Say That I Am” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Do You Say That I Am,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
