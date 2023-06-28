John Keeling’s Newly Released "The Vatican Investigation Division" is a Suspenseful Mission for the Salvation of the World
“The Vatican Investigation Division,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Keeling, is an enjoyable contemporary fiction that brings readers a race to stop a dangerous war and to preserve life as we know it.
Deridder, LA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Vatican Investigation Division”: a compelling tale of dangerous foes and a determined group of individuals on a mission to maintain peace. “The Vatican Investigation Division” is the creation of published author John Keeling, who was born in Denver, Colorado. He attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, where he earned a master’s degree in English. He wrote this novel while studying to be a religious brother at the Oratory in South Carolina. He currently resides in Louisiana.
Keeling shares, “As the head of the Catholic Church, the Vatican has investigated religious mysteries for authenticity for centuries. The present day is no exception. A multinational team has been dispatched on a globe-trotting mission to investigate a warning issued by the Virgin Mary. The inhabitants of the earth must change their ways, she tells us, or her Son will return with a vengeance. The message goes unheeded.
“The Vatican Investigation Division descends on a monastery in Oregon, as the world prepares for war. A weapon designed to split the world in half is built and powered up in Syria. As the team divides, one half goes to the United States while the other half heads to the Middle East to both authenticate the message and stop Armageddon. Between the two, they must find a way to prevent a war so destructive it would destroy all life as we know it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Keeling's new book will delight readers as they find themselves immersed in a shocking plot to split the world.
