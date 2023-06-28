David Swindell’s Newly Released "The Wonderful Friendship" is a Heartwarming Adventure That Finds Unexpected Friendships Evolve Through an Intriguing Journey
“The Wonderful Friendship,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Swindell, is a charming story of community, working together, and overcoming sadness that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.
Topeka, KS, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Wonderful Friendship”: an uplifting and unique fiction. “The Wonderful Friendship” is the creation of published author David Swindell, an award-winning volunteer with Big Brothers and Big Sisters who carries two college degrees in history from Kansas State University and Emporia State University.
Swindell shares, “As you enter the world of these amazing characters, you too will come to a place of hope and healing. Davie, Ida May, Floppy Bear, and all the rest will transport your spirit to a new height of acceptance and love. Come with all these individuals as they teach and show you the way to a life of greater meaning and personal fulfillment. Also venture into the depths of life in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as it unfolds with all its beauty. Then find a town and a people that embraces your dignity as a person. The awakening brought forth from this work will hopefully help guide and direct your destiny toward self-completion and a more accomplished future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Swindell’s new book will delight the imagination as readers race to see what could join such unique creatures in a shared experience.
Swindell draws from personal experiences and observations of the human experience to present readers with a thoughtful and enjoyable read.
Consumers can purchase “The Wonderful Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wonderful Friendship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
