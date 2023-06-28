Sarah Elizabeth Beach’s Newly Released "Resurrecting the Butterfly Graveyard" is an Emotionally Charged Collection of Spiritual Poetry
“Resurrecting the Butterfly Graveyard,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Elizabeth Beach, is a compelling journey of healing and growth expressed through vibrant verse.
Liberty, SC, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Resurrecting the Butterfly Graveyard”: an engaging study of a particularly challenging period of life. “Resurrecting the Butterfly Graveyard” is the creation of published author Sarah Elizabeth Beach, who holds a certificate of completion from NewSpring Leadership College in student ministry and her bachelor’s degree in Christian ministry and apologetics from Anderson University.
Beach shares, “Caterpillars change into butterflies all the time, but true miracles are dead butterflies coming back to life.
“Resurrecting the Butterfly Graveyard is a collection of forty poems about wrestling with God during a time of confusion, anger, and hurt. It’s a story about being vulnerable and expressing frustration with God and His plan. It’s a story about losing everything you love and feeling alone and abandoned. However, it’s also a story about new life being breathed into dead lungs. The Lord wants to strip away everything that we cling to, the things that have caused our souls to feel cold, dead, and empty, and give us a fresh start and a clean slate. Disappointment and pain are a part of life, but we need to place them on the altar and let God be God. Let Him resurrect broken hearts, burned relationships, and dead dreams.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Elizabeth Beach’s new book expresses a complex journey through physical and mental health challenges and a broken heart.
Consumers can purchase “Resurrecting the Butterfly Graveyard” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Resurrecting the Butterfly Graveyard,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
