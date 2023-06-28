Bonnie L. Dunlap’s Newly Released "Little White Bird" is an Emotionally Charged Account of Fighting and Surviving Pneumococcal Pneumonia
“Little White Bird,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie L. Dunlap, is a dramatic journey of personal and spiritual experiences as the author recounts a fight for survival.
Rogue River, OR, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little White Bird”: a potent testimony of faith. “Little White Bird” is the creation of published author Bonnie L. Dunlap, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is a cosmetologist by trade.
Dunlap shares, “Little White Bird is based on true story about a little white dove that flew into my dream the day I died. The revelations that followed God was there with me! I felt his love, I heard the prayers, I heard the voices of conversations, and I felt all the love from family and friends and from strangers that I have yet not met! The truths that came through the revelations that I must share! My story begins the day I awoke! Was this real? Did this happen? Was this a dream? A three-week ventilator visit and fifty-eight days, I was going home! January 17, 2020, BC (Before COVID). I am a miracle. I returned home on March 12, 2020.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie L. Dunlap’s new book shares a deeply private experience in hope of empowering others in their understanding and trust of God.
Consumers can purchase “Little White Bird” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little White Bird,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dunlap shares, “Little White Bird is based on true story about a little white dove that flew into my dream the day I died. The revelations that followed God was there with me! I felt his love, I heard the prayers, I heard the voices of conversations, and I felt all the love from family and friends and from strangers that I have yet not met! The truths that came through the revelations that I must share! My story begins the day I awoke! Was this real? Did this happen? Was this a dream? A three-week ventilator visit and fifty-eight days, I was going home! January 17, 2020, BC (Before COVID). I am a miracle. I returned home on March 12, 2020.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie L. Dunlap’s new book shares a deeply private experience in hope of empowering others in their understanding and trust of God.
Consumers can purchase “Little White Bird” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little White Bird,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories