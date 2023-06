Bonnie L. Dunlap’s Newly Released "Little White Bird" is an Emotionally Charged Account of Fighting and Surviving Pneumococcal Pneumonia

Rogue River, OR, June 28, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Little White Bird”: a potent testimony of faith. “Little White Bird” is the creation of published author Bonnie L. Dunlap, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is a cosmetologist by trade.Dunlap shares, “Little White Bird is based on true story about a little white dove that flew into my dream the day I died. The revelations that followed God was there with me! I felt his love, I heard the prayers, I heard the voices of conversations, and I felt all the love from family and friends and from strangers that I have yet not met! The truths that came through the revelations that I must share! My story begins the day I awoke! Was this real? Did this happen? Was this a dream? A three-week ventilator visit and fifty-eight days, I was going home! January 17, 2020, BC (Before COVID). I am a miracle. I returned home on March 12, 2020.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie L. Dunlap’s new book shares a deeply private experience in hope of empowering others in their understanding and trust of God.Consumers can purchase “Little White Bird” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Little White Bird,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.