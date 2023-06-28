Elena Veronica Hall’s Newly Released “Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk Through the World” is an Impassioned Collection of Poetry
“Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk Through the World,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elena Veronica Hall, is an enjoyable reading experience that evokes a variety of emotions in readers who find themselves immersed in emotionally charged verse.
Sierra Vista, AZ, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk Through the World”: a potent anthology with something for everyone. “Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk Through the World” is the creation of published author Elena Veronica Hall, a loving wife who was born in San Jose, California. Hall graduated cum laude from the Russian Language and Cultural Studies Program at Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, Massachusetts. She holds certificates in study of the Russian language and cultural studies from the Russian Language Institute at Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; the Russian State Pedagogical University in St. Petersburg, Russia; and the Moscow International University in Moscow, Russia, furnished by the American Council of Teachers of Russian (ACTR).
Hall shares, “From the author of Letters from Moscow: A Soul’s Journey of Love comes Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk through the World, a collection of free verse poetry encompassing many diverse themes: love, friendship, religion, war, current and past events, controversies, the environment, and more. From Christ and the Virgin Mary to Native Americans to September 11, the 283 poems are spiritual, passionate, romantic, audacious, heartrending, inspiring, and thought-provoking. These emotionally potent and unique verses are unabashed in their candor and tender in their beauty. Many are cryptic, personal, and mysterious, waiting for the reader to uncover their meaning and message in their own way. Rendered over a lifetime, Hall’s cornucopia of deep human feelings offers a glimpse into the world of a sensitive, observant soul and her commentary on the human condition in our times. Get ready to be provoked, enchanted, and delightfully surprised.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elena Veronica Hall’s new book will entertain and encourage reflection as readers consider the underlying messages found within. It tugs at heartstrings and consciences, giving minds pause for reflection and correction when things go very wrong. It is a mirror held to the collective soul of humanity, and a chance to make things right for a bright and happy future. Filled with cautionary tales in modern verse, Hall’s poetry is dramatic, relevant literature for our times.
Consumers can purchase “Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk Through the World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Outside the Gates of Paradise: A Poet’s Walk Through the World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
