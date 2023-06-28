George’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sam Novak," Follows One Man's Life Story as He Discovers His Calling Despite His Struggles in Life After Landing His Dream Job
New York, NY, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author George, who found his calling as a truck driver, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Sam Novak: Following His Dream”: a powerful and heartfelt story that follows a man who finds himself adrift in life following personal tragedies and setbacks, but ultimately discovers his purpose in life.
Born in southern California in the late fifties, George was raised with two siblings, a younger brother and an older sister. After receiving his driver’s license at the age of fifteen and a half, he bought his very first car, a Ford, and quickly learned the freedom of the road. Later in life, the opportunity to learn how to drive a truck was presented to him. Since having learned to drive a truck over these many years, he has enjoyed the lifestyle it represented, making many friends along the way, some he lost due to death from accidents and lost contact.
George writes, “It starts out with a young boy who faces tragedy at the age of five. Then he goes through several medical issues and daydreaming as to what he will do with his life.
“He gets married at the age of twenty and has it fall apart within ten years. Getting divorced was something he thought was a great tragedy; however, hooking up with a friend, he discovers something that he can truly accomplish in life, with everyone saying that this is not the career he should take.
“Trying to accomplish his dreams, he must take a job to survive. With his medical issues, he finally becomes somewhat capable of doing the strenuous work.
“Finally, he gets his dream job and discovers the trials and difficulties of driving a truck.
“During his time on the road, he finds freedom and a good friend he can relate to. He learns of her problems and difficult life.
“On a chance meeting, he meets a waitress at a diner near where he lives and daydreams about her while on the road; however, he has doubt and fear about asking her out. His life changes slowly while dating her and soon starts to build a life together with her.
“Sam realizes, ‘All things work together for those that are called of God according to his will.’”
Published by Fulton Books, George’s book draws from the author’s own experiences on the road and will take readers on a profound journey as they follow along on Sam’s path to find out what makes him fulfilled. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “The Adventures of Sam Novak” is a poignant and expertly woven page-turner of discovering one’s worth and happiness, despite the challenges life can present.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Sam Novak: Following His Dream” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
