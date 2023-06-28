Author Charles Davis’ New Book, “The Adventures of Leo the Border Collie From PA,” is the Story of a Border Collie Named Leonidas and the Small Farm He Works on
Recent release “The Adventures of Leo the Border Collie From PA,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charles Davis, follows Leo across the United States as he searches for a lost sheep and learns many things across his journey.
Gouldsboro, PA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles Davis, an army Veteran and artist living with Leo the titular main character, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Leo the Border Collie From PA”: an engaging story that stars Leonidas, a border collie, that works on a small farm in Gouldsboro on a day where one of the award winning sheep, Snowball, goes missing, sending Leo on a journey across the United States to bring the missing ewe back home.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charles Davis’ cross country tale follows Leo on his journey as he learns about geography, state animals, life lessons, and what it means to make new friends while working to achieve their goals together, all to eventually bring Snowball back home on a poetic journey for all.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Leo the Border Collie From PA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charles Davis’ cross country tale follows Leo on his journey as he learns about geography, state animals, life lessons, and what it means to make new friends while working to achieve their goals together, all to eventually bring Snowball back home on a poetic journey for all.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Leo the Border Collie From PA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories