Author Donna Walker’s New Book, "Granny’s Book," Tells the Heartwarming Story of a Woman Lovingly Known as Granny Who Takes in Her Neighbor's New Baby to Raise as Her Own

Recent release “Granny’s Book,” from Covenant Books author Donna Walker, is a stirring tale that follows a young girl, Angel, who grows up in the care of her family's neighbor, whom she lovingly refers to as Granny. As she grows older, Angel learns valuable lessons about life and the Lord throughout her experiences with Granny, forming a strong bond as the two become inseparable.