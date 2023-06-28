Author Donna Walker’s New Book, "Granny’s Book," Tells the Heartwarming Story of a Woman Lovingly Known as Granny Who Takes in Her Neighbor's New Baby to Raise as Her Own
Recent release “Granny’s Book,” from Covenant Books author Donna Walker, is a stirring tale that follows a young girl, Angel, who grows up in the care of her family's neighbor, whom she lovingly refers to as Granny. As she grows older, Angel learns valuable lessons about life and the Lord throughout her experiences with Granny, forming a strong bond as the two become inseparable.
Russellville, AR, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donna Walker, who was born into a farm family from Carden Bottom, Arkansas, has completed her new book, “Granny’s Book”: a touching story of an elderly woman who accepts the position of caring for her neighbor’s new baby, doing all she can to provide a loving and caring household for the young child.
Walker starts her tale, “Several years ago, a little girl was born into a family with four sons. The family lived in a small community, and the land in the community was mainly used for farming. The houses were spaced where each family was able to raise a garden. The woman in the family was very young with four boys. Work around the house was divided between the kids. Dad worked at the local store in the community from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Long hours were needed during the spring planting season to help support the local farmer’s needs.
“One day in the summer, the mom was with child, sick and unable to move. She called for the boys to get Dad. The boys told their father that Mom was in a lot of pain. Dad went down the road to get a neighbor; someone else went for the doctor. The baby was born, but the mom and baby were fading away. The doctor spent the rest of the day tending to the mom and baby. The baby was breathing and didn’t cry. The doctor watched the new baby for a while; he stated that the baby needed food. The mom turned away from the baby. The dad told the neighbor lady, whom they called Granny, to take the baby home and raise it as her own until later. They wrapped the baby up in blankets and sheets, and the lady and baby went home. The baby was hungry, and it wasn’t that far of a walk home.
“Granny set up all night with the baby holding her close to help take away her fear. ‘You are several days old and don’t have a name. I will call you Angel. When you get older, you may call me Granny.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna Walker’s new book is a heartfelt and deeply moving tale that is sure to take readers on an emotional fulfilling journey. Expertly paced and poignant, “Granny’s Book” is a beautiful page-turner that will certainly remain with readers long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Granny’s Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
