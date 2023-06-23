Latest Versasec Release Expands the Cyber Ecosystem
Austin, TX, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Versasec, an established global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) software, today announced the release of the latest version of its credential management system, vSEC:CMS. Version 6.8 enables customers to efficiently manage their users’ FIDO credentials in the Thales SafeNet Trusted Access identity platform as an integrated part of the credential orchestration.
New and existing customers are now able to download an evaluation version of vSEC:CMS version 6.8.
With Versasec and STA, businesses and organizations are able to issue, activate, and revoke FIDO credentials effortlessly. Additionally, Versasec products now support the latest passwordless FIDO2 and PKI credentials from Giesecke+Devrient and Thales. Finally, Versasec integrated with EverTrust’s certificate authority, Horizon, continuing to give its global customers choices from world-renowned identity management providers. The cyber ecosystem expands thanks to Versasec’s efforts to deliver integrations that provide customers with the customization their business needs.
“With added integration to Thales SafeNet Trusted Access, Versasec credential management delivers centralized management and the full orchestration of the lifecycle of – FIDO, PKI, or both – modern authentication devices. It enables a complete Zero-Trust ecosystem with phishing-resistant technologies, and provides a cost-effective system by reducing operational costs,” stated William Houry, VP of Global Sales at Versasec.
Version 6.8 features additional enhancements, updates, and automated tasks, including:
- Thales SafeNet Trusted Access (STA) as a supported identity provider.
- Full enterprise management of lower cost with our added support for management of FIDO only credentials.
First supported FIDO-only (no PKI) credential: Thales SafeNet eToken FIDO.
- Manage phishing-resistant FIDO2 & PKI Thales SafeNet eToken Fusion CC authenticators.
- Introducing credentials by Giesecke+Devrient, StarSign series.
- REST API – adding to our existing line of APIs with more options for integrating and automating the credential lifecycle.
- Simplifying identity enterprise management for Europe and the Middle East, adding certificate authority integration: EverTrust Horizon.
- Tools to ease the preparation of the full enforcement of Microsoft KB5014754, a method for user self-service certificate renewal and an export for strong certificate mapping.
- Thales and Versasec collaboration of IDPV virtual smart card orchestration. We introduced RFID user identification for loading each users IDPV virtual smart card. Workplaces with shared workstations will greatly benefit from “Tap, PIN, Go” user experience and increased security through PKI authentication.
About Versasec
The Versasec award-winning software is used by companies of all sizes to fulfill their ever-evolving cybersecurity strategies. Versasec provides the necessary orchestration to automate and manage the multiple Identity and Access Management (IAM) system, providing organizations a secure hub for their IAM solution providers: certificate authorities, user directories, HSM’s, credentials, and more. Versasec credential management system, vSEC:CMS, is available on-prem, and as a managed service through vSEC:CLOUD with premium support. Versasec supports the most number of credentials in the market, covering the latest modern authenticators and technologies such as PIV/PKI, FIDO, virtual, and physical credentials, as well as RFID for secure access control. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
