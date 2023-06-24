Meet Cognida.ai at Snowflake Summit 2023 | June 26 - 29, 2023
Lincolnshire, IL, June 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cognida.ai is excited to participate in the upcoming Snowflake Summit 2023. The event, scheduled to take place from June 26-29, 2023, in Caesar’s Forum, Las Vegas, presents a unique platform for networking and collaboration among industry professionals.
"Thrilled to attend the Snowflake Summit 2023 and engage with fellow industry experts," said Debkrishna Acharya, Cofounder. Miguel Barrera, Director – AI and Digital Engineering believes, "Snowflake Summit provides an excellent opportunity to broaden industry perspectives, share insights, and establish valuable connections that can drive innovation and growth.”
Cognida.ai specializes in artificial intelligence and data analytics, enabling enterprises in their journey from Data to Decision Intelligence. With a passion for artificial intelligence and data analytics, Deb and Miguel are eager to connect with industry professionals at the Snowflake Summit 2023, engage in insightful discussions, forge strategic alliances, and contribute to the collective growth of the industry.
Individuals interested in networking with them and explore potential collaboration opportunities are encouraged to reach out or schedule a meeting during the Snowflake Summit 2023. Please contact infoatcognidadotai to arrange a meeting or for further information.
Contact
Devika Das
+91 9971268729
https://cognida.ai/
Categories